Was The Blac Chyna Hacking Staged?

A new theory has come to light suggesting that Rob and Chyna staged the Instagram hack in order to boost the ratings for their reality show show.

Media Takeout compared a message sent by the alleged “hacker” to a message from Chyna’s newly created Instagram account. The two screenshots are shockingly similar as the fonts are the same as well as the background. Also, the two phones, if they are two in fact two different phones, had almost the same amount of battery life.

Check out the screenshot here.

Whether or not Chyna’s hacking was staged, the fallout from the incident was well documented on social media. Rob shared a video saying that Chyna had left him and took their newborn daughter Dream Kardashian with her.

The hacker claimed to unveil Chyna’s evil plot “to marry Rob just to trademark the Kardashian name,” according to Us Weekly.

Posing as Chyna, the hacker wrote: “I no longer am with Rob. I left him and took the baby and did not even let him know.” The hacker also threatened to share messages to revealed Chyna was cheating on Rob.

Chyna created a new social media account to tell her “side” of the drama.

“I’M DONE,” she wrote. “This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It’s so SAD & PATHETIC how low he’d stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! I have done nothing but help & loved him from the beginning! It’s Chy here I got my own!!! I was doing swell before I got with him! I got him out of khloe’s house, helped him lose all that f—ing weight for him to do nothing & gain it all back! Rob asked for all of this! Rob begged me to have Dream! He stressed me out my ENTIRE PREGNANCY!!! Accusing me of cheating, going crazy on me with massive text blast daily! being an absolute lunatic & then cover it up with gifts!”

She continued by saying: “I was verbally abused every other day. I was still there with nothing but high hopes for us! I had to beg him to cut his hair, To take his braces of, and To get more into his businesses! I shouldn’t have to tell any grown ass man s—! Not to mention Just brought him a brand new 2016 Range Rover! I PUT MY PRIDE ASIDE & I GAVE UP MY HOUSE TO MOVE INTO KYLIE’S HOUSE WITH HIM TO BE WITH A MAN!! We weren’t together in that house 2 whole weeks before he starting calling me all types of bitches & hoes! AND I NEVER NOT ONCE CHEATED ON ROB! EVER! I gave him the passcode to my phone I have nothing to hide.He refuses to do anything! Eat healthy, work out, work, anything positive, he does nothing! Those Messages OLD AF! He only did this because when he went through my phone he couldn’t find anything to be mad about! He’s on snapchat acting hurt but he’s yet to come see Dream yet! He knows where we are! Honestly it’s only so much a person can take. Everyone has tried to help Rob. I’ve gone beyond to help & so has his family!”

While some have speculated that the Rob & Chyna stars have indeed called it quits, Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, maintains that they will “be together at the end of the day.”

Toni shared a length Instagram post to weigh in on her daughter and future son-in-law’s relationship. She wrote: “I love Rob and I am going to try to help them manage their relationship through love and wise words,” Toni said.”At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you. Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off of his back! Everything will be fine.”

See more from what Tokyo Toni posted here.

Do you think Rob and Chyna leaked the messages themselves in an attempt to gain publicity for their show?

