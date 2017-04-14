Warren Beatty Finally Speaks Out About The Oscars Flub

Warren Beatty has finally spoken out about the infamous epic blunder at the 2017 Academy Awards. The 80-year-old actor made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show and dished on the moment when he and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced the wrong winner of the Best Picture award.

In case you missed, the Bonnie and Clyde stars took the stage to present the Oscar’s biggest honor. Beatty opened the envelope and looked perplexed. Dunaway then announced La La Land as the victor. However, the winner was actually Moonlight.

“I guess you could say it was chaos,” Beatty said while talking to Graham Norton.

Somehow, Beatty and Dunaway were given the envelope for Best Actress instead of the Best Picture envelope.

When asked if the flub was the biggest topic of discussion following the event, Warren Beatty said that it actually was not.

“No, that’s not true. People talk about themselves,” he said.

During his appearance on the talk show, Warren Beatty also dished on a slew of other topics and addressed the rumors that have been swirling in the media for decades.

Norton asked: “Is it true that you and Jack Nicholson had a private tunnel to the Playboy mansion?”

Warren responded by saying, “No, it’s not true. To build a tunnel from Jack’s place all the way to Hefner’s would have cost a billion dollars!”

Even though he’s a seasoned Hollywood vet, Warren Beatty revealed that he still gets quite nervous on sets.

“I have sometimes compared it to vomiting. I don’t like to vomit and I rarely vomit, but something builds up, you think about it for a long time, you try to avoid it but finally you think you will feel better if you go ahead and throw up!”

In his younger days, Warren Beatty was a Hollywood heartthrob. He dated superstars such as Madonna, Julie Christie, and Joan Collins. However, he later married Anette Bening back in 1992.

“We have four kids who are all more interesting to me than any 50 movies, but now we are approaching the empty nest period I’m maybe going to make some movies.”

What was your reaction after watching Warren Beatty during the 2017 Oscars mishap?

