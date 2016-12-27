Want To See Katy Perry Get Hit In The Face With A Pie?

Pop superstar Katy Perry got a little messy during a Christmas celebration with her friends and family.

On Tuesday morning, the 32-year-old singer posted a clip on Instagram from when she played the Pie Face Game against her sister, Angela Hudson. Perry shared a video of the humorous moment with the caption: “sisters.”

sisters. A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:04pm PST

The “Rise” singer’s hands weren’t quite as quick as her sister’s as she ended up with pie all over her face. However, Katy made certain that she wasn’t the only one covered in dessert. After both sisters were covered in pie, the two were filmed laughing uncontrollably after competing in the party game. Check out Katy Perry’s video above.

He cheated. @sirdavidd A video posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:23pm PST

Also in attendance at the holiday festivities was Perry’s actor beau Orlando Bloom. The 39-year-old Lord of the Rings star also got in on the action and faced off against Perry’s brother, David Hudson. Bloom shared a video of his attempt at the Pie Face Game with the caption: “He cheated. @sirdavidd.”

The celebrity couple clearly needs to practice up on their Pie Face Game skills before next year’s holiday party!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been having quite an eventful Christmas. Last week, the lovebirds dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus to spend time with the kids at the Los Angeles children’s hospital.

While Perry and Bloom have been involved romantically for several months now, the two have also become mentors to one another.

“Everyone is a teacher in a relationship, that’s how I see it now,” Perry said while talking to Entertainment Tonight in November. “We’ve taught each other a lot.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom has also explained that he’s been inspired by his girlfriend’s charitable efforts.

“She’s amazing, you know, I’m super proud of the work that she does,” Bloom shared. “She’s a voice that speaks to so many and it’s remarkable to see her champion this cause, [and] it’s amazing that we happen to do this together.”

Did you play the pie-in-the-face game with your friends and family over the holidays?

