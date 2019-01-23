Walt Disney World Offers Visitors Value Ticket Into 4 Parks for $85

If you’re looking to get away with the family, you can go to the most magical place on earth for a slightly cheaper price than normal!

According to Yahoo.com, Disney World is offering a 4-Park Magic Ticket for just $85 a day through March 1. Visitors who get in on this package deal are able to spend one full day at each of the four Florida complex’s parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney Animal Kingdom. However, the ticket-holder must visit all four theme parks within a week and are only allowed to enjoy one per day. There are certain blackout dates but for an additional $4 or $10, those looking to extend later into the year can do so through Sept. 30.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not a bad deal but enjoy it while you can.

All of this follows Anaheim, California’s Disneyland ticket price increase after the famous park announced their opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Land to the public.

The price spikes will jump between seven and 10 percent. The cost of admission for a one-day, one-park ticket will go from $117 to $129, and a “peak” ticket price will go from $135 to $149. The cheapest adult ticket will cost $104 as a bump up from 2018’s price of $97.

If you’re interested in Disneyland’s single-day park hopper ticket — which includes admission — there’s a slight bump in price from $147 to $154 for the “value” ticket, $167 to $179 for the “regular” price and the “peak” hopper value is jumping from $185 to $199.

The multi-day prices also spiked from $210 to $225 and if you’re interested in a three day visit, that price is now $300 to visit one park and $355 to hop around from theme to theme.

As if that wasn’t enough, parking prices are also going up from $20 to $25 per car.

On the upside, for a limited time only, Disneyland Resort will offer discounts as well as allowing their visitors to spend one day in their park for $70, but those who choose this will have to purchase a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. Much like Disney World, there are blackout dates for this price as well. Tickets purchased for this value will expire May 23, or 13 days after the first use.

According to People, Star Wars land will open at Disneyland this summer and at Disney World in the fall. Due to its size of 14-acres at each location, this theme park will make it the largest expansion so far at a Disney park.

The prices may make you swallow a lump in your throat after looking at them, but it will be well worth it!

According to Disney Parks Blog, along with so many cool new features, visitors will be able to purchase the blue milk that Luke Skywalker made famous. Vacationers will also be able to enjoy the new theme park’s Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, along with much more. It will also feature original Star Wars theme songs created just for the new park by Academy Award-winning composer, John Williams.

Both parks open in 2019.