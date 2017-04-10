Two Walmart Customers Discover Dead Bats In Their Salad

Two customers found the most shocking additional topping on their salads from Walmart after they discovered that there was a dead bat in the package!

On Saturday, two people in Florida observed that there was a dead bat in “deteriorated condition” in the midst of the leafy greens from Organic Marketside Spring Mix package, bought from Walmart, according to Fox News.

The primary concern for the victims of this disturbing incident was to find out whether the bat was infected with rabies. The dead animal was taken to the CDC rabies lab. However, the investigators on the case have yet to determine is the bat had the disease due to the fact that the remains were in such bad shape.

“Transmission of rabies by eating a rabid animal is extremely uncommon, and the virus does not survive very long outside of the infected animal,” the CDC writes. “In this circumstance, the risk of rabies transmission is considered to be very low, but because it isn’t zero, the two people who ate salad from the package that contained the bat were recommended to begin post-exposure rabies treatment.”

The two unfortunate Walmart customers have been tested and they are reportedly in good health, according to TMZ.

Walmart immediately removed all items of Organic Marketside Spring Mix with similar product details from the store’s shelves. It’s worth noting that the pre-packaged salad mix is only sold in Walmart stores in the Southeastern region of the United States.

Fresh Express issued a statement regarding the matter: “Fresh Express takes matters of food safety very seriously and rigorously complies with all food safety regulations including the proscribed Good Agricultural Practices.”

How would you react if you discovered a bat in your salad?

