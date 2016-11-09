Voter Falls Flat On His Face During 2016 Presidential Election Coverage

It’s election night and voters around the United States are out in droves. The streets are packed and the polling booths are overflowing. It’ mayhem, and one voter was so excited he just couldn’t stay on his feet.

The Arkansas voter found himself the center of attention after falling flat on his face during live coverage from NBC. He tripped on what might have been the lip of the sidewalk, but quickly sprung back up to get in front of the camera.

Thankfully he didn’t get seriously hurt.

