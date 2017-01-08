Vin Diesel Skis Through The Jungle In New xXx: Return Of Xander Cage Clip

Xander Cage is gearing up for his big screen return, as his new film is only two weeks away from its anticipated January 20, 2017 release date. Vin Diesel is returning to play the action sports agent after a 13-year hiatus from the franchise, and the movie is looking to be one of they year’s most adrenaline-fueled adventures.

In a new clip from the film, that debuted on Yahoo! Movies, Diesel is seen taking his skiing skills to a whole new level. Many of the trailers for the movie have shown Xander jumping from a cell-tower into a jungle, but the footage stopped there. This clip continues to show what happens next.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After making the leap, Cage skis through the jungle, jumping through a horde of trees and bushes. A pair of skiing poles are waiting directly in Xander’s path, and he doesn’t miss a beat when picking them up.

After a couple of big jumps, Diesel shows off his major trick ability as he twists and turns through the air.

This is the second extended clip released from xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, as the first one highlighted a water-bound motorcycle chase between Vin Diesel and Donnie Yen.

UP NEXT: New xXx Poster Revealed / Return Of Xander Cage International Trailer / Ranking The Fast And Furious Franchise

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.