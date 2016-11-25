Vin Diesel Posts Touching Paul Walker Tribute, Teases Fast 8

The impact of Paul Walker’s tragic death can clearly still be felt by his family, friends. Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel recently took to Instagram to share another heartfelt message to the fallen actor.

Diesel shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “So proud of this franchise, built on brotherhood… loyalty. Wait until you see this next chapter… I have pledged to make Pablo proud… All love. #happytorettotuesday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

So proud of this franchise, built on brotherhood… loyalty. Wait until you see this next chapter… I have pledged to make Pablo proud… All love. #happytorettotuesday A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Nov 22, 2016 at 6:54pm PST

MORE Vin Diesel: Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson Opens up About Instagram Feud With Vin Diesel / New Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage Trailer Released Online / Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Casts Doubt On Vin Diesel As Blackbolt In Inhumans / Vin Diesel Says Fast 8 Could Get Oscars Attention / Vin Diesel Teases A Very Different Groot For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

This isn’t the first time Vin Diesel has expressed his emotions for his fallen friend who was killed in a car crash on November 23, 2013. Aside from a slew of social media posts dedicated to him, one tremendous tribute that the 49-year-old actor paid to Walker was naming his daughter Pauline.

Fast 8 will be the first installment in the wildly popular franchise since Walker’s death in which his character, Brian O’Connor, won’t be making an appearance. On Fast 7, Walker passed away during production. To complete Paul’s scenes, his brothers stepped in to take on the role.

Vin Diesel and the team from Fast 8 have been keeping the plot for the movie very secretive. There have been no details released at this time. However, the first trailer for the film is expected to drop on December 11 at Times Square, New York.

Fast 8 was directed by F. Gary Gray, and stars Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster, Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Kristofer Hivju.

The movie is set for release in April of 2017.

In addition to the Fast franchise, Diesel is also reprising one of his most notable roles in the upcoming XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The film is jam-packed with action and boasts a star-studded cast including Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, and Samuel L. Jackson.

What was your favorite scene with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker from the Fast movies?

[H/T Instagram: Vin Diesel]