Vin Diesel Makes Things Awkward By Hitting On Journalist During Interview

Vin Diesel has been known to give great interviews where he is lively and interesting and inviting. He likes to talk about projects and almost always gives answers that go beyond “yes” or “no.” But in a recent interview to promote his latest film, Diesel came off as less inviting and much more creepy than usual.

Diesel stopped in Brazil during his press tour for xXx: Return of Xander Cage. He was being interviewed by journalist and YouTuber Carol Morelra, who brought up a number of interesting questions about Diesel’s start in the acting business. But as the interview went on, Diesel seemed to only want to talk about Morelra’s appearance.

“God, you’re so beautiful,” he first said immediately interrupting a comment he was making about working with the legendary Tom Hanks. “My God, she’s so beautiful, man. Am I right or wrong?”

Diesel continued to talk about her appearance, looking off camera to others standing by for their agreement on his comments. All the while, it was clear that Morelra was starting to get uncomfortable. What’s more, she was clearly getting a bit frustrated that he keeps talking about her appearance over continuing with their interview.

“How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She’s so beautiful. Talk to me, baby!” Diesel continued to say, even when Morelra asked him to tell her his story. “Tell me your story! Let’s get outta here.”

Eventually, Morelra was able to get the conversation back on track. Diesel continued to talk about Hanks and the Fast and Furious franchise, however, as soon as Morelra mentioned that she heard that Diesel was a Dungeons and Dragons nerd like her, he started making everything uncomfortable again.

“You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit over here looking at such beauty? Diesel said looking to everyone off camera again. “C’mon guys. She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer.”

As mentioned before, Diesel has been known for trying to make everyone comfortable and conversational during his interviews. He doesn’t like the conversation to be stiff. However, this time, he seems to have taken his “casual” a bit too far. Casually talking about your films like a fan would have been great, asking everyone to judge the beauty of the interviewer while simultaneously hitting on her, not cool.

What do you think about how Diesel handled the interview? Watch the video below.

[The beginning section is in Portuguese, however, if you skip to the portion where Diesel is speaking, the entire interview is in English]

