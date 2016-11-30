Vikings Season 4 Returns Nov 30

Fans of The History Channel’s epic saga Vikings have been waiting a bit too long for the second half of Season 4.

Well you’re in luck as Vikings returns this week with Season 4 Episode 11 after months of speculation on November 30 with a very familiar face!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) comes back to Kategatt in the in the second part of Vikings Season 4. Thanks to a time jump he is older, weathered, ready to be back in his son’s lives. His ultimate fate will to be revealed in upcoming episodes.

In the midseason premiere Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel)reappearance in Kattegat triggers a chain of events no one – except the Seer – could have ever imagined. He unexpectedly arrives home to see what has become of his sons, and to handle unfinished business in Wessex with King Ecbert (Linus Roache). Meanwhile, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) plans a power play in Kattegat and Bjorn Alexander Ludwig) prepares to fulfill his long-held dream to explore the Mediterranean in a sleek new boat built for him by Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard).

After his defeat in Paris, Ragnar wandered around for a while before he decided return home to his kingdom. However, he comes back to a place that is completely new to him and comes home to a changed family that doesn’t recognize him or his presence.

“The brilliant writing and depth of historical research and authenticity brought to the screen by Michael Hirst paired with our talented cast and crew, has made this series one of the most compelling, visually stunning historical dramas on television,” said Jana Bennett, President and General Manager of History, in a March press release.

After the Season 4 Part 2 trailer was teased at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, fans expected to see the Vikings return this past fall. But we just had to wait a few months longer to see Ragnar’s brutal face again.

Let us know in the comments if you’re watching!

Vikings Season 4 Episode 11 premieres this Wednesday November 30 at 10/9c on The History Channel.