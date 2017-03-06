Video Shows Lion Smacking Crocodile Around Like A Cat Toy

If you need concrete evidence the lions deserve to be called the kings, and queens, of the jungle, look no further than this new footage of a lion using a crocodile like a cat toy.

In the video, captured by tourists at the Samburu National Park in Kenya, the lion, seemingly female, saunters over to the killer croc, who immediately opens his massive jaws and begins hissing at the lion.

The lion appears to be completely unfazed by the croc’s defense actions and proceeds to, essentially, boop him on the nose. Repeatedly. The lion’s level of matter-of-fact-ness as she pats the croc over and over again is almost the funniest thing you’ll ever see a lion do. It’s as if she is playing “got your nose” with the croc and it’s the most infuriating thing that’s ever happened to him.

The croc, clearly very agitated at this, continues to hiss and show his sharp teeth, but to no avail.

Eventually, the lion does stop hitting him, but she sits very close to him and neither of them makes a move for the duration of the video. Some other lions, as well as lion cubs, can be seen, so it’s very plausible that the lion was actually doing all this to prevent the croc from trying to grab one of the young cubs.

