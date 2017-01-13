Victoria Beckham Reveals Regretful Details About Her Breast Enhancement Surgery

You might not realize it by looking at her now, but back in the day, the very confident Victoria Beckham was extremely insecure about herself. She wrote a letter to her younger self with a bit of advice, which has recently come to life. One prominent piece of advice she offers is to not mess with her boobs.

A while back, the former Spice Girl had breast enhancement surgery. To this day, she regrets that decision. In the letter to herself, she admits that she made the decision to alter her body because she wasn’t happy with how she looked at the time.

“I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs,” she wrote to herself. “All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

Beckham went on to give her younger self advice about everything from her body image to what do the day she met her future husband. As it turns out, when Beckham met her soccer player husband, David Beckham, she was nervous and drunk and doesn’t remember much of that day.

However, she does admit that it was truly love at first sight. Beckham had gone to a Manchester United match to meet David. This was shortly after he had candidly announced that he thought that she was brilliant after seeing her in a Spice Girls music video.

“Learn more about football, especially the offside rule. And yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy,” Posh Spice wrote.

Also in the letter, she gives a bit of advice to her school age self that many other girls out there could use on a regular basis. She tells herself that she knows that it is difficult to fit in and that she might be struggling, but in the end, it will all work out.

