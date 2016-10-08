Vanilla Ice Is Live Tweeting From His Home As Hurricane Matthew Barrels Towards Him

As Florida officials urge for evacuation from the “storm that will kill you,” Vanilla Ice stands on the beach and stares into the “evil darkness,” live tweeting every moment of the chaos as Hurricane Matthew hurtles towards him.



Yes. Really.

The 43-year-old rapper is throwing caution to the wind (literally) and staying put at his Palm Beach, Florida home.

“This hurricane is serious and coming right at me. I’m going to ride out the storm,” he wrote on Thursday morning, promising to keep fans updated.

This hurricane is serious and coming right at me. I’m going to ride out the storm. I’ll keep you updated pic.twitter.com/LQGzAFY9O8 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) October 6, 2016

Later, Vanilla Ice took to Twitter again to let his fans know things are “pretty calm.”

Right now things are pretty calm, but you know what that means, the calm before the storm. The entire Florida Georgia and Carolina Coast — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) October 6, 2016

But as the storm draws near, Vanilla Ice begins to see the “evil darkness” looming in the distance.

Hurricane Matthew has already claimed 108 lives, we just hope Vanilla Ice stays safe doesn’t end up becoming another casualty.

