Vanessa Lachey Posts Nick Lachey’s Reaction To Learning The Sex of Baby Number 3

Nick and Vanessa Lachey announced that they were adding another little one to their family back in September. Now, they’ve shared the sex of the latest addition with fans and followers on Instagram. What’s more, fans get to see the exact moment Nick himself gets the great news.

Vanessa shared a video on Instagram of Nick walking up to the family home after his latest tour. The 98 Degrees singer was all smiles as he approached the decorated front room. He quickly embraced his 4-year-old son Camden who was carrying a large light blue balloon.

It’s a boy!

“I knew you knew,” Nick is heard saying to his wife as he entered the home.

The video shows the house decked out in blue balloons, a balloon banner reading “it’s a boy,” and even a giant stuffed teddy bear. The family hugged it out excited about the news. What’s more, the whole video is set to 98 Degrees’ “All Because of You.”

“I have so much to be Thankful for this year… especially our littlest Lachey,” Vanessa captioned the video on her Instagram. “When Daddy came home from tour this Summer and we were moving into our new house I shared the news. Now I’m sharing it with you!”

The family not only announced that they were expecting, but in the same photo, they announced that they were moving to a larger home back in September. It’s been a busy year for the family of four – soon to be five – and Vanessa extended her Thanksgiving Day thanks to all her fans.

“I am so very Thankful and Grateful for this family of min! And Thankful for YOU! All your Love & support makes what we do FUN and worth it! Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!” she wrote.

Congratulations!

