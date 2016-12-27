Vanessa and Nick Lachey Welcome Third Child Together

Vanessa and Nick Lachey are parents again!

The couple welcomed their third child together on Christmas Eve, with Lachey giving birth to a baby boy named Phoenix Robert Lachey.

Vanessa announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of baby Phoenix’s hand resting on top of hers.

“It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed!” she wrote. “We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5.”

Phoenix joins brother Camden, 4, and sister Brooklyn, who will turn 2 in January.

