Vanessa and Nick Lachey Welcome Third Child Together

Vanessa and Nick Lachey are parents again!
The couple welcomed their third child together on Christmas Eve, with Lachey giving birth to a baby boy named Phoenix Robert Lachey.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Vanessa announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of baby Phoenix’s hand resting on top of hers.
“It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed!” she wrote. “We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5.”
Phoenix joins brother Camden, 4, and sister Brooklyn, who will turn 2 in January.
This story first appeared at Womanista.