Val Kilmer Reveals He’s ‘Healing of Cancer’ in First Acknowledgement of Illness

Val Kilmer is finally getting real about his health.

The 57-year-old actor revealed for the first time that he’s recovering from cancer after months of denying that he was suffering from any serious health issues.

Kilmer participated in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Wednesday where he addressed a question about Michael Douglas saying that his co-star was battling oral cancer.

“A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer,” a fan asked. “What was the story behind that?”

“He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time,” Kilmer responded. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

At a Q&A in London, Douglas said his co-star was “dealing with exactly what I had.”

“Things don’t look too good for him,” Douglas said. “My prayers are with him. That’s why you haven’t heard too much from Val lately.”

Kilmer denied Douglas’ claims on Facebook later.

“I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed,” Kilmer wrote. “The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play CITIZEN TWAIN. I ended up using a team at UCLA and have no cancer whatsoever.”

In October of 2015, the actor denied he had a tumor after being spotted at UCLA Medical Center. He was spotted on multiple occasions covering his neck with scarves and bandanas.

Kilmer has resumed his tour but still has difficulty speaking.

