Unsolved Mysteries Hits Streaming Services After Distribution Rights Purchased

The mystery of how viewers can enjoy one of the creepiest television shows of the last 30 years has finally been solved. Unsolved Mysteries has begun streaming on Amazon Prime, with more episodes to be added in 2017.

The show began in the late ’80s as a special event, but its popularity grew so quickly that it was expanded into a weekly show. Robert Stack hosted the program that explored cryptozoology, true crime, and extraterrestrials from 1987 to 2002. The show went on hiatus from 2002 to 2008, when Spike resumed the series with new host Dennis Farina. The show last until 2010, despite its official site remaining open for fans to submit cases.

FilmRise purchased the distribution rights for the series and has already released the Farina-hosted episodes on Amazon Prime. The rest of the series is expected to hit the streaming service in 2017, along with other potential services.

FilmRise CEO told The Wrap, “We’re pleased to be releasing this celebrated series to a large audience of fans both old and new.” Fisher continued, “Unsolved Mysteries is an American tradition that FilmRise is excited to preserve.”

