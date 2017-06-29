Uma Thurman Describes Watching Kill Bill With Her Kids

Uma Thurman was one of Quentin Tarantino‘s earliest “muses,” dancing into breakout stardom as Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction. Thurman really became a hit when she starred in Tarantino’s two-part martial arts revenge epic, Kill Bill. In the time since the film’s 2003 – 2004 release, Thurman has had much less violent roles to play, while off screen she’s settled into a life of motherhood and maturity.

However, an actor’s work never dies when it’s forever preserved onscreen, and so as Uma Thurman’s children have aged into their teenage years, they’ve inevitably become interested in seeing Kill Bill for themselves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Listen to Thurman describe the interesting experience of watching Kill Bill with her kids, while on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (at 3:50 mark):

Kill Bill

Seeing this interview with a much more mature and family-oriented Uma Thurman makes it kind of weird to think of her ever returning to that forever-discussed Kill Bill vol. 3. Not to say she couldn’t meet the physical challenge (clearly she could) – and actors pretend to be what they’re not for a living – it’s just that she’s moved so far on from that role and time in her life that it seems like firmly closed door, by now (and rightly so).

NEXT: Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Retirement

Interested in movies? Be sure to let us know what YOU want to see in 2017 by leaving your ratings in our Anticipation Rankings below!