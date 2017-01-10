UFC’s Dana White Fires Off Response To Meryl Streep About Her Golden Globes Speech

Dana White has fired back at Meryl Streep regarding her Golden Globes speech. The UFC President isn’t one to mince words, and he definitely didn’t hold back on the Florence Foster Jenkins star.

During her speech, Streep fired shots at Donald Trump and even threw shade at MMA fighting. She said that in the event that Donald Trump kicks out foreigners, “you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

TMZ caught up with Dana White to address Streep’s comments, and he didn’t hold anything back.

“It isn’t going to be everybody’s thing,” White said regarding Streep’s apparent distaste for the sport, “And the last thing in the world that I expect is that an uppity 80-year-old to be in our demographic and love mixed martial arts.”

White continued by addressing the fact that there are fans of the octagon-style fighting league from all over the world, and from all backgrounds.

“If you look at who really follows the UFC, and is into mixed martial arts, it’s everybody,” White said. “I don’t expect an 80-year-old woman to be a big fan of mixed martial arts. And listen, you know, everybody is into what they’re into. I’m not a big fan of golf, doesn’t mean people should stop watching it. If you don’t like it, change the channel.”

White then went on to strongly disagree with Streep’s assertion that MMA fighting is not an art, and went as far as to say that her comment was “stupid.”

“Oh, of course, it’s an art,” White said. “These fighters, the men and women are so talented. They train their whole lives to become the best in the world, and the people who get into the UFC are the elite of the elite. To say something stupid like that is to say that she’s not a talented actress.”

The interviewer mentioned how the UFC has actually been hailed as one of the most diverse sports leagues in the world.

“You got that right, that’s exactly right. You know, we have fighters from all over the world – Champions, world champions – men and women. We do fights in tons of foreign countries. She’s not educated about the sport, and it was a completely uneducated comment.”

What are your thoughts about Dana White’s comments regarding Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech?

[H/T TMZ]