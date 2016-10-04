UFC Fighter in a Coma After Being Found at a Home With Roommate Dead Nearby

UFC fighter Josh Samman is in a coma after he was found unresponsive last week in his Florida home, PEOPLE reports.

Josh’s roommate, Troy Jeffery Kirkingburg, was found dead nearby him in the home.

The two were found on Thursday night by a friend in Hollywood, Florida. According to the police, the friend immediately called 911 and performed CPR while he waited until the officers arrived on the scene.

When the police arrived, Kirkingburg was dead at the scene and Samman was unresponsive but was breathing and had a pulse, authorities confirmed.

There has been no sign of foul play according to the police, but the cause of death will determined after they receive the results from the toxicology tests.

Kirkingburg, 28, worked as a restaurant manager and sales representative and was an up-and-coming MMA ring announcer. He also recently got engaged.

“Success woke me up, Motivation made me breakfast, Destiny gave me my agenda and the Lord gave me his blessings” A photo posted by Troy Kirkingburg (@kirkingburg) on Sep 23, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

Many fans have speculated on social media what the cause of the incident could have been and Samman’s mother wanted to set the record straight.

She released a statement saying, “Josh is still in a coma, and more tests are being done. That is the latest update on my son’s condition. And in spite of speculation, there was no heroin found in Josh’s system whatsoever. No matter what people are posting on social media.”

“The reason I am making this statement is because Josh touched so many lives, and loved inspiring others, especially young people,” her statement continues. “I don’t want them to lose faith in him, and whatever he brought out in them, because of the lies.

“He would want them to ‘never give up.’ “

Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this time.

