Two American Horror Story Stars Confirmed To Return For Season 7

This morning, news broke that the hit FX series American Horror Story had been renewed through 2019. That’s an epic announcement for fans of the anthology series, but not nearly as exciting as the most recent news.

The network has revealed that two of American Horror Story‘s all-stars will be featured in this coming season’s cast – Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actors have both been featured in each of the six seasons so far, and this announcement means that they will be in every season of American Horror Story to-date. Sarah Paulson has also starred in AHS creator Ryan Murphy’s latest award-winner, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Paulson continues to act in almost all of Ryan Murphy’s projects, with 2017 to see her star in two of his shows. In addition to American Horror Story, the actress will also appear in Murphy’s new show, Feud.

As far as big-screen casting goes, Paulson will also star as a part of the team of thieves in the upcoming Oceans 8 film.

Evan Peters continues his run of success in American Horror Story, but he has become much more recognizable to casual fans for his recent turn in Marvel movies.

The actor has portrayed Quicksilver in both X-Men: Days Of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse. He was easily one of the brightest-shining stars in both of those films.

American Horror Story will return to FX in the fall of 2017.

MORE: American Horror Story Star Barbara Tarbuck Dies at 74 | American Horror Story’s Emma Roberts And Evan Peters Seal Relationship With Kiss | Did American Horror Story Hint At Season 7 Storyline? | American Horror Story Reveals Its Final Girl / American Horror Story’s Piggy Man Revealed | American Horror Story To Do Coven And Murder House Crossover Season | American Horror Story: Roanoke Is Returning To Coven In A Major Way

Source: TVLine