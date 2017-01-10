Popculture

Twitterverse Goes Off On Ryan Reynolds for His Spray Tan at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Reynolds looked incredibly handsome next to his wife Blake Lively while the couple walked the […]

By

Ryan Reynolds looked incredibly handsome next to his wife Blake Lively while the couple walked the red carpet. But, when the Deadpool star took the Golden Globes stage alongside Emma Stone, viewers couldn’t help but point out his orange complexion, Daily Mail reports.

Some say his tan was more noticeable because he was standing next to a rather pale Stone, while others say he went to the tanning salon and asked for “the Donald.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Twitter users had fun teasing the 40-year-old with one even asking: “who barbecued Ryan Reynolds?”

Another added: ‘Wait seriously I don’t think Ryan Reynolds did the rinse you’re supposed to do after a fake tan.’

Do you think Ryan went a little spray tan crazy or was it just bad lighting?

MORE NEWS: Emma Stone Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Kissing Ex Andrew Garfield / Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Shares Photo From The Golden Globes / Ryan Reynolds Wept When He Saw The Deadpool Costume / Ryan Reynolds Discusses Deadpool’s Pansexuality

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts