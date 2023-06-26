Ryan Reynolds Sparks 'Great British Bake Off' Hosting Rumors

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is enjoying a lovely time in the U.K. between his Wrexham AFC ownership and promoting films like Free Guy, The Adam Project, and The Proposal. He also became a new part owner of Renault's Alpine team with Wrexham AFC co-owner and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and creator Rob McElhenney. Reynolds and the Mythic Quest actor joined forces and documented their Wrexham journey for the Welcome to Wrexham TV series on FX.

According to Deadline, Ryan Reynolds' U.K. time might've landed him a special appearance on the popular Channel 4 hit cooking series Great British Bake Off. The Deadpool 3 star dropped a photo on his Twitter account teasing an appearance alongside the Great British Bake Off hosts Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. No word on if Ryan Reynolds got the special Paul Hollywood handshake from their time together.

Full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin pic.twitter.com/hbszxS3Sj6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 23, 2023

With his Twitter post, though, Ryan Reynolds started speculation that he could either be a contestant on the Great British Bake Off or he could be hosting the upcoming Celebrity Bake Off for 2024. Friends star David Schimmer appeared in the last edition of Celebrity Bake Off, appearing with The Walking Dead's David Morrissey, Jesy Nelson, and The Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas.

Past celebrities that have appeared on Celebrity Bake Off, the yearly Red Nose Day charity special of Great British Bake Off to air around the holidays, include Teri Hatcher, Richard Dreyfuss, Russell Brand, Daisy Ridley, John Lithgow, and many other U.K. celebs.

BREAKING: Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is part of an investor group taking a 24% equity stake in Alpine #F1 pic.twitter.com/0K2867UBOg — Formula 1 (@F1) June 26, 2023

If Ryan Reynolds were guesting on the series as part of a special celebrity version for charity or the annual Celebrity Bake Off that typically airs in March. It will be interesting to see, especially with Deadpool 3 set to release on May 3, with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine/Logan in the first Disney entry for the Fox franchise, with plenty of time travel and multiverse shenanigans tossed in to combine them all with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars and the rest of the MCU slate.

With Reynolds likely doing promotion around the time, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Great British Bake Off team got Reynolds while he was available and shot a little something with him. It will be interesting to see if Ryan Reynolds can make Great British Bake Off history with a memorable Celebrity Bake Off appearance.