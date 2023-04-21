Scarlett Johansson Delivers Praise to 'Good Guy' Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson has commended her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds for being a "good guy." The Avengers: Endgame actress, 38, told Gwyneth Paltrow, 38, on Tuesday's Goop podcast what she's learned from being married three times and complimented Reynolds, 46. "You've been married two times?" Paltrow, 50, asked, to which her guest replied, "Three times. "Oh, that's right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!" added Paltrow. "Yes," Johansson laughed. "We weren't married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man [2] or whatever. "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," Paltrow said, and Johansson agreed, "He's a good guy." Johansson married Reynolds in 2008, and the couple divorced in 2011. Reynolds later married Lively in 2012, and they have four children together. The Marriage Story actress then married French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014, but the pair split in 2017. They have a daughter named Rose, who is 8 years old.

Currently, Johansson is married to Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost. The two tied the knot in October 2020 and welcomed their son Cosmo in August 2021. To better understand what Johansson has learned from her previous relationships, Paltrow asked, "How has your shift towards marriage or long-term relationships changed? What have you learned? "It's funny," Johansson said. "I knew Colin for a long time, but only kind of through work. And when we first started seeing other, I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life because I wasn't comfortable with setting my own boundaries, and I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else." As Johansson described her husband of two years as "compassionate," she went on to say that things changed for her when she realized the "fundamental characteristics" she wanted in a partner.

She added, "I think one of the things that I realized is that there are certain fundamental things in your own personality that you need — me, anyway, [that] I needed to share with the other person. "Obviously, it's hard to be in a relationship anyway because you have to compromise all the time, and sometimes your lives separate and come back together," the Black Widow actress continued. "I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.' "Understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway," Johansson said. "I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me." In regards to her marriage to comedian Jost, 40, she said, "That's why it worked with Colin and I at that time — [because] I was finally able to step back and actually respect myself enough to know what those [fundamental] things were and be okay with it, you know? That was a life lesson."