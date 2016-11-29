Twitter Is Furious With Donald Trump’s Tweet About American Flag

Popculture

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter once again to voice his disdain for people burning flags in protest of his upcoming presidency.

Trump seems to have forgotten that flag burning is covered under the First Amendment, but Twitter had no problem reminding him.

First Amendment aside, many people pointed out that this is just Trump continuing his history of provoking people online and the inherent dangers that presents to this country.

Considering the right to burn the American flag has already been tested in the Supreme Court, his intentions of jailing flag burners probably won’t come to pass, but it’s still worrisome to see the future leader of our country get so fired up on social media.

What do you think about the president-elect’s thoughts? Let us know if you agree in the comments.

