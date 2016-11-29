Twitter Is Furious With Donald Trump’s Tweet About American Flag

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter once again to voice his disdain for people burning flags in protest of his upcoming presidency.

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

Trump seems to have forgotten that flag burning is covered under the First Amendment, but Twitter had no problem reminding him.

Donald Trump promises to defend the First Amendment.

Oh, and to jail flag burners & take away their citizenship.

That too. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 29, 2016



This is Article 1, Section 9, Clause 8 of the US Constitution, which Trump will flagrantly violate on day 1 of his presidency. pic.twitter.com/lJ5Skzctxp — rob delaney (@robdelaney) November 29, 2016

First Amendment aside, many people pointed out that this is just Trump continuing his history of provoking people online and the inherent dangers that presents to this country.

I pledged allegiance to the flag every morning inside an internment camp. I would never burn one, but I’d die to protect the right to do so. https://t.co/O5ecSQkyC2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 29, 2016

Many of this guy’s tweets attempt to manipulate. The rest is paranoid silliness unbecoming a credible head of state. Trust NOTHING. #Resist https://t.co/KuAHgcm1H2 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 29, 2016

Don’t take the bait. He and Bannon want American flags burning to start a culture war. Burn a Trump flag. And boycott everything Trump. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) November 29, 2016

Jailing Flag Burners, Banning Journalist, Bold face Lie after Lie.. TRUMP is begging the Electoral College to deem he is NOT FIT TO SERVE. — Maverick™ (@spooney35) November 29, 2016

Burning the flag is an expression of disdain toward the government, not the nation. Donald Trump can’t deal with people who dislike him. — Alex Dupler (@DaddyDupe) November 29, 2016

what if we convince Trump the flag burning thing is a huge deal, then he spends four years fighting that and forgets to ruin everything else — Kevitus Wutis (@dejawu_) November 29, 2016

Considering the right to burn the American flag has already been tested in the Supreme Court, his intentions of jailing flag burners probably won’t come to pass, but it’s still worrisome to see the future leader of our country get so fired up on social media.

What do you think about the president-elect’s thoughts? Let us know if you agree in the comments.

