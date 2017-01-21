Popculture

Twitter Is Freaking out About the Inauguration Fashion

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20, and the historical moment has been on the forefront of the nation’s collective mind for months. Naturally, Twitter is commenting on every aspect of the event, and the fashion is no exception.

Prior to the inauguration, Melania Trump’s wardrobe was a much-discussed topic, as several major fashion designers publicy refused to dress the new FLOTUS. The 46-year-old ended up wearing a powder-blue custom jacket and dress by American designer Ralph Lauren, accessorized with coordinating blue heels and gloves, Yahoo! News reports.

Michelle Obama selected a red short-sleeved dress with a slim black belt, completing her look with a sleek updo.

As for the soon-to-be POTUS, Twitter deemed his red tie much too long. Barack Obama chose a blue tie.

The two men’s color choices here are notable, as red traditionally represents the Republican party while blue represents the Democratic party.

Trump’s daughters, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, both wore white, with Tiffany choosing a white dress while Ivanka opted for an Oscar de la Renta pantsuit, leading some to recall another famous politician with a penchant for pantsuits.

One of the more unfortunate fashion moments of the day was delivered courtesy of Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to Donald Trump, who donned a red, white and blue Gucci coat accessorized with cat buttons and a red hat she described as “Trump Revolutionary Wear,” NBC Bay Area reports.

This story first appeared at Womanista.

