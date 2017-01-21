Twitter Is Freaking out About the Inauguration Fashion

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20, and the historical moment has been on the forefront of the nation’s collective mind for months. Naturally, Twitter is commenting on every aspect of the event, and the fashion is no exception.

Prior to the inauguration, Melania Trump’s wardrobe was a much-discussed topic, as several major fashion designers publicy refused to dress the new FLOTUS. The 46-year-old ended up wearing a powder-blue custom jacket and dress by American designer Ralph Lauren, accessorized with coordinating blue heels and gloves, Yahoo! News reports.

Michelle Obama selected a red short-sleeved dress with a slim black belt, completing her look with a sleek updo.

As for the soon-to-be POTUS, Twitter deemed his red tie much too long. Barack Obama chose a blue tie.

Trump’s tie is needlessly long, the CVS receipt of ties — huntigula (@huntigula) January 20, 2017

Trump’s tie longer than a Monday — Dadidas (@Ricky_Lyons) January 20, 2017

The two men’s color choices here are notable, as red traditionally represents the Republican party while blue represents the Democratic party.

Trump’s daughters, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, both wore white, with Tiffany choosing a white dress while Ivanka opted for an Oscar de la Renta pantsuit, leading some to recall another famous politician with a penchant for pantsuits.

On this day you can say what you want, but you can’t deny Ivanka Trump’s white pantsuit is beautiful. Channeling Hillary Clinton? #fashion pic.twitter.com/dFJvkqkJA1 — Dawn Hay (@dawnandeva) January 20, 2017

Bizarrely Ivanka Trump seems to have chosen a white pantsuit – pretty much Hillary Clinton’s trademark outfit – for her dad’s inauguration — Emma Graham-Harrison (@_EmmaGH) January 20, 2017

One of the more unfortunate fashion moments of the day was delivered courtesy of Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to Donald Trump, who donned a red, white and blue Gucci coat accessorized with cat buttons and a red hat she described as “Trump Revolutionary Wear,” NBC Bay Area reports.

Why does Kellyanne Conway look like the old New England Patriots logo? pic.twitter.com/swgdHH53v6 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 20, 2017

There aren’t a lot of nice things I can say about Kellyanne Conway but one is I think she would have made a better Javert than Russell Crowe pic.twitter.com/AyEVSZNwDP — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway’s inauguration outfit… who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/FBJYfCJrky — Kelly Tribble (@kellytribble) January 20, 2017

When you have an inauguration at 4 pm and but you have to invade the Congo in the 18th century at 6pm. #TrumpInauguration #kellyanneconway pic.twitter.com/U0zgfIi6q1 — Max Richard (@MaxRJourno) January 20, 2017

This story first appeared at Womanista.