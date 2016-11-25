Popculture

Twitter Gets Angry When Aretha Franklin Sings Extended National Anthem Before Thanksgiving Day Football Game

Looks like Twitter doesn’t take a break, even on Thanksgiving.

After legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin belted out a particularly extended version of the National Anthem at the beginning of the Thanksgiving Day football game, Twitter decided to strike. Many viewers of the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings game tweeted their frustration at the extended tribute to the nation.

Of course, not everyone seemed to think it was a bad idea for the game to be delayed. How often do people get a holiday concert from such a legend?

Eventually the game did get started, so everyone could continue to avoid conversations with their family in the name of football.

What did you think of Franklin’s performance?

