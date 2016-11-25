Twitter Gets Angry When Aretha Franklin Sings Extended National Anthem Before Thanksgiving Day Football Game

Looks like Twitter doesn’t take a break, even on Thanksgiving.

After legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin belted out a particularly extended version of the National Anthem at the beginning of the Thanksgiving Day football game, Twitter decided to strike. Many viewers of the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings game tweeted their frustration at the extended tribute to the nation.

This Aretha rendition may force players to take a knee just because their feet are getting tired. Christ. — Mike Ryan (@MichaelRyanRuiz) November 24, 2016

Delay of game: Aretha Franklin — TheMachine (@MachinesPicks) November 24, 2016

Aretha Franklin is doing a ball-control national anthem. It’s all about clock management everyone. — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) November 24, 2016

Detroit vs Minnesota time of possession stats Lions: 3 minutes

Vikings: 0 minutes

Aretha Franklin: 8 minutes — Kevin Jost (@kjoster19) November 24, 2016

Of course, not everyone seemed to think it was a bad idea for the game to be delayed. How often do people get a holiday concert from such a legend?

Bad news: Football is cancelled

Good news: 13-hour Aretha Franklin concert. Leave it on through dinner. Everybody will love it. — The Ringer (@ringer) November 24, 2016

Aretha Franklin is pretty far up at the top of the list of folks who can take however long they want with the national anthem. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 24, 2016

Eventually the game did get started, so everyone could continue to avoid conversations with their family in the name of football.

What did you think of Franklin’s performance?

Literally me singing the national anthem https://t.co/RMQRsUmgFm — Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) November 25, 2016

