A Twerking Woman Causes A Horrifying Motorcycle Wreck

A new viral video of a twerking girl is sweeping the Internet, but not for the reason you think.

The clip, which has over half a million views so far, shows a cute brunette girl twerking at traffic, sounds basic enough, but things quickly take a turn toward the tragic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After a couple cars roll by, presumably taking in an eyeful of the sights to be seen, another car and a motorcycle are seen approaching each other and collide, throwing the motorcyclist from his bike.

At this point, the camera basically just shows the ground, but there is a quick glimpse of helmeted biker laying on the ground while bystanders try to help him.

There are conflicting reports about who was in the wrong, the car driver or the biker, but when you look at the video it looks as if the car veers over and hits the motorcycle. This would suggest that the driver of the car was the one most distracted from the road.

It’s pretty intense, to say the least.

The whole thing is kind of an old trope in film, TV, and cartoons.

A pretty lady saunters down the sidewalk, her embellished hips swaying side-to-side, and all around her lecherous men crash their cars into streetlamps, as well as one another while hanging out the window and drooling.

It’s sort of funny when it’s fiction, but actually watching it happen in real life is kind of disturbing.

Luckily, reports say that the biker is alive, although he did suffer a broken pelvis and leg.

Distracting traffic is bad, but when you’re operating a 4,000lbs rolling death machine, it’s your responsibility to, you know, not run over people.

More News:

[H/T: New York Post]