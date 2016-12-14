Travelers: First Trailer Released For Netflix Time-Travel Series

The idea of time travel seems to be a popular, and sometimes overused television trope as of late. However, if the concept is done well and wrapped within a smart mystery like Travelers, time travel becomes a catalyst for a brilliant story.

Travelers is joint venture between Netflix and Showcase. The series has already been released to rave reviews in Canada and will finally hit Netflix on December 23.

The series sends it’s main cast of characters to the past by way of their consciousness, where they are tasked with assuming a new body and saving future.

Hundreds of years from now, the last surviving humans discover the means of sending consciousness back through time, directly into people in the 21st century. These “travelers” assume the lives of random people at the exact moment that they die (known by the people from the future), then secretly work as teams to perform missions in order to save humanity from a terrible future.

These travelers are: FBI Special Agent Grant MacLaren (McCormack), the team’s leader; Marcy (MacKenzie Porter), a young, intellectually disabled woman in the care of her social worker, David (Patrick Gilmore); Trevor (Jared Abrahamson), a high school quarterback; Carly (Nesta Cooper), a single mom in an abusive relationship; and Philip (Reilly Dolman), a heroin-addicted college student.

Armed only with their knowledge of history and an archive of social media profiles, the travelers discover that 21st century lives and relationships are as much a challenge as their high-stakes missions.

Our big question is – what’s so bad about the future? Why is humanity almost extinct?

We’ll soon find out when Travelers realeases on Netflix on December 23.

