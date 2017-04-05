Learn Vampire 101 In New Clips For Horror Film ‘The Transfiguration’

Fans of horror movies can become obsessed with the characters and stories they love to the point of complete infatuation, going so far as to amass huge collections of memorabilia and adorn their bodies with tattoos. In the upcoming horror film The Transfiguration, one young boy becomes so obsessed with vampire films, he believes he can become one of the undead. Before you can become a vampire, you need to become an expert on the subject, which he demonstrated in a new clip from the film.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Queens, New York… 14-year-old Milo is an outsider. Orphaned, ignored by his schoolmates, and bullied by older kids, he takes refuge in the apartment he shares with his older brother. To escape his solitude, he immerses himself in the world of the vampire. Milo hides a dark secret, but a chance encounter with new neighbor Sophie leads him to develop new feelings. But is this enough to quash his dark urges?”

The scene above is a familiar one for most horror fans, trying to educate someone on a subject they might not have had much exposure to. Twilight is one of the most popular film franchises of all time, so those stories being a point of entry to many people isn’t surprising, but it’s important we embrace someone’s desire to learn and offer more information.

The film also released another clip, featuring Milo embracing behavior more typical of a traditional vampire.

Warning: The below clip features graphic content

Having seen the film, we can attest to the power of the story of two young teens who have mostly been ostracized by society finally finding companions in one another. Along with any relationship, one must adapt their lifestyle, whether that means weighing the pros and cons of being a vampire or just remembering to call someone back when you say you will.

The Transfiguration opens in New York April 7 and in Los Angeles April 21.

Will you be checking out the different interpretation of a vampire flick? Let us know what you think in the comments!

