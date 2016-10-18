Tori Spelling Reunites With Former 90210 Star Ian Ziering

Donna and Steve are back together once again!

Over the weekend, Tori Spelling reunited with her former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Ian Ziering at the Dallas Comic-Con to give the fans an awesome mini reunion.

The 43-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram with Ziering. The caption read: “Donna & Steve 2gether again! Having fun with my friend @ianziering meeting fans in Dallas! Here w/ @imdeanmcdermott and all the babes! Mising you @erinziering #90210forever.”

Spelling also shared a video with Ziering on Instagram. The pair chatted about Ziering’s “Clark Kent” glasses and their dinner conversation from the night before. “Had the BEST weekend at #dallascc with @ianziering #fingerthumb,” she wrote in the caption.

Ziering posted the video and picture to his Instagram account with a sweet message for Tori.

The biggest recent news for Spelling is that she is pregnant with her fifth child on the way. The baby will be the younger sibling to Liam (9), Stella (8), Hattie (5), and Finn (4).

During an interview with People, Spelling explained that she and her husband Dean McDermott believe that baby No. 5 is meant to be.

“This baby happened at the best time,” Spelling said. “Nothing is ever perfect, but I’m so madly in love with my husband and with our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing.”

The famous couple recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. “We’re in such a good place going into this pregnancy,” Spelling said in reference to her relationship with McDermott. “We’re not just still here, but we’re bonded and solidified as a couple.”

Do you miss watching Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering on Beverly Hills 90210?

