Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Sued by City National Bank for $200,000 Debt

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are being sued by City National Bank for around $200,000 of debt, E! News reports.

The bank filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that the couple failed to fulfill payments on a loan stemming from four years ago after borrowing $400,000 from the bank with a promissory note in December 2012. They were expected to make monthly payments plus interest, and currently owe $185,714 plus $2,407 in interest and $681 in late charges for a total of $188,803.

In addition, the bank is requesting that Spelling pay back an additional $17,149 that she allegedly overdrew in September, on top of any attorney fees that the bank might accrue due to the suit.

This isn’t the first bout of financial trouble the couple has run into, as Spelling was sued by American Express in January for failing to pay a $37,981.97 balance. She was also sued by the company again in November for failing to pay $87,594.55 on one of her cards.

Spelling has been very open about her financial issues in the past. She famously inherited a mere $80,000 of her father’s estate but has had issues keeping her money together since then.

“It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else,” she wrote in her book Spelling It Like It Is. “Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes.”

