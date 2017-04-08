TLC Star Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Baby Bump Update

It’s almost time for Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff to meet their baby boy!

HOME STRETCH! 🍼💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori #babyroloff ps… vanilla bean ice cream totally puts heartburn to ease… 😋 A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 6, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Tori took to Instagram on Thursday, April 6 to share a photo of her growing baby bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“HOME STRETCH!” Roloff wrote, adding milk bottle, blue heart, and baby face emojis. “#ZandTpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori #babyroloff ps… vanilla bean ice cream totally puts heartburn to ease.”

The couple’s first child is expected to arrive in May.

Tori, who is currently at 34 weeks, has been keeping their fans updated throughout her pregnancy. She revealed her unborn baby is now the size of a cantaloupe.

Little People, Big World‘s season 12 is set to premiere in the beginning of May. In a sneak peek clip, Zach, 26, reveals he is worried his son will be a little person.

“What am I going to say? ‘Oh yeah, I want a dwarf baby? I can’t wait for that kid to be bullied,’” he responds when asked about the possibility.

“Everything’s going to be fine with the baby,” Tori tells him.

Despite his concerns, Zach is “feeling prepared” and “ready” to become a dad.

Wow. The three of us felt so showered with love today! So thankful to have such wonderful people to celebrate our little man coming into the world with. And we even got sunshine!! Counting down the days till we meet you baby roloff! 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

MORE NEWS:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com