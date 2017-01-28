A Picture Of Tonya Harding Has Surfaced, And Times Are Looking Tough For The Former Ice Queen

A new photo of Tonya Harding has surfaced, and the former Olympian has definitely seen better days.

Earlier this week, the 46-year-old was photographed at her home in Washington. Harding was wearing Mickey Mouse pajama pants and an oversized hooded sweatshirt. She looked quite rough as she was seated in a lawn chair outside with a cigarette in her right hand and a huge cup of coffee in her right.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the new pic of Tonya Harding here.

Back in the ’90s, Tonya Harding went from being a superstar skater to one of the disgraced Olympians ever in the country after her then-husband, Jeff Gillooly, devised a plan to attack one of her competitors, Nancy Kerrigan, by clubbing her in the leg, according to the New York Post.

Harding was the first woman ever to land a triple-axel back in 1991, and her life has been spinning out ever since. She made an attempt at celebrity boxing and even filmed a sex tape.

Currently, she is married to her third husband Joseph Jens Price. The two have a 6-year-old son together.

After Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly’s devious plan to injure Nancy Kerrigan was exposed, there was serious fallout that led to a lawsuit. Harding pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution in the highly publicized scandal.

The dramatic sequence of events is now set to be the subject of an upcoming film. Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie will be portraying the former Ice Queen. Most recently, Paper Towns star Caitlin Carver was tapped to portray Nancy Kerrigan.

Photos have surfaced earlier this month of Margot Robbie in the full Tonya Harding costume, and the resemblance is uncanny. The Australian bombshell was seen rocking the big hair perm, bright makeup, and a pair of mom jeans. Check out the pics here.

The rest of the cast includes Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: Civil War) as Jeff Gillooly, Allison Janney as LaVona Golden (The West Wing, American Beauty), and Paul Walter Hauser (Kingdom, Super Troopers 2) as Shawn Eckhardt.

I, Tonya is set to hit theaters in 2018.

What was your reaction after seeing this new photo of Tonya Harding?

Up Next: Margot Robbie First Look As Tonya Harding | Elizabeth Hurley Shatters 51 With Gorgeous New Photos | Twitter Loses Its Mind Over Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry’s Farrah Abraham Slam | Britney Spears Did It Again, And Just Unleashed Lingerie Friday | Sofia Vergara Shares Photo Of Her In Leopard Pajamas, And We Are Very Thankful | Donald Trump Unloads On SNL Writer Katie Rich During New Interview

[H/T New York Post]