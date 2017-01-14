Tomi Lahren Reveals Absurd Instagram Pic, And Twitter Burnt The House Down Over It

Tomi Lahren sparked social media outrage after posting her most recent Instagram pic. The 24-year-old conservative TV host announced in the caption of a post on Wednesday that she has “black friends,” and social media users blasted her for the comment.

Lahren shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Kickin’ it with @majtoure today. Yeah I have black friends. Get over it and check out our FB LIVE posted on my official page. #TeamTomi #BlackGunsMatter #buildingbridges #MakeAmericaTalkAgain #majtoure.”

As you might imagine, many social media users took to the comment section to voice their opinion on the photo.

“Why do you have to bring up the color of his skin? What’s the point of that?” Instagram user _monikitty wrote.

“You really are an angry immature person–when ever I listen to you I wonder what your parents think!!! Grow Up! [sic]” one user wrote.

Other Instagrammers recalled Lahren’s famous comment where she said that she doesn’t “see color.”

“Whatever happened to not seeing colour?” one person commented.

The post also garnered heavy attention on Twitter as well.

Check out some of the Twitter responses below:

@TomiLahren @MAJTOURE said every racist that ever lived, ever. Good lord, Tonda. 😑 — Ashley Riggs (@Just1MoreAshley) January 12, 2017

@TomiLahren @MAJTOURE As a man living in the suburbs I would like to say that this tweet was crusty AF. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 12, 2017

@TomiLahren @MAJTOURE great! would love to see more of this, much less of the anger/hate toward 1/2 your fellow Americans. suits you better! — Jeremy Toeman (@jtoeman) January 12, 2017

@TomiLahren if he is a true friend you wouldn’t have to include his color, Tammy. Don’t objectify someone and use them as a prop. — Shoey (@shoeyj3) January 12, 2017

@TomiLahren @MAJTOURE REALLY ? It’s 2017 . You having black friends isn’t trophy worthy . It’s your actions my dear . — Jonny Jukebox (@jonnyjukeboxx) January 12, 2017

This isn’t the first time Tomi Lahren has ignited some fiery social media conversations. Earlier this week, a slew of Lahren’s old tweets surfaced, and there was some seriously graphic material that took many by surprise. Learn more here.

What do you think about Tomi Lahren’s recent Instagram post?

