Tom Hardy Lost A Bet Against Leonardo DiCaprio And Has To Get A Tattoo

Tom Hardy learned a very hard lesson after working on The Revenant – don’t make a bet with Leonardo DiCaprio. Turns out the co-stars put a little wager on Hardy’s ability to get an Oscar nod for his performance in the film. DiCaprio thought he would, whereas Hardy didn’t think he’d get the nom.

Leo was right. Hardy was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as John Fitzgerald, the villain in The Revenant. DiCaprio went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So, what does that mean for Hardy? Only that he has to get a tattoo that DiCaprio and he agreed upon when the wager was made.

“He wrote, in this really s***y handwriting: ‘Leo knows everything,’” Hardy said. “Ha! I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get it done, but you have to write it properly.’”

As it turns out, Hardy has yet to get the tattoo saying that the reason is “because it sucks.” He didn’t go into whether it is the tattoo itself that sucks or just the fact that he has to get one in general. Needless to say, that will teach him to bet against DiCaprio when it comes to Oscar nominations – DiCaprio has gotten a lot of them after all.

Next: Tom Hardy Shines In New Teasers For Taboo, Leonardo DiCaprio Writes Touching Letter To Alan Thicke, ‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Getting Horrible and Hateful Comments on Instagram, Michael Phelps Battled Severe Depression After 2012 Olympics

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]