Tina Knowles Regretfully Posts Picture Of Solange And Jay-Z In An Elevator

Well it seems that Tina Knowles, Beyonce Knowles’ mother, was not thinking this move through fully.

She posted a picture on Instagram that featured her daughter Solange and Jay-Z in an elevator together, but she immediately took the photo down. You can see the picture below.

TMZ broke the original story of the Jay-Z altercation with Solange after an alleged cheating scandal. It is suspected that Tina Knowles removed the picture because of it bringing up old, negative memories from 2014.

The below video shows the altercation taking place.

Do you think Tina Knowles should have posted this picture in the first place? Should she have taken it down? Leave your answers in the comments below.

[H/T TMZ]