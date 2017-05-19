This Is How Mama June Lost That Massive Amount Of Weight

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Mama June Shannon’s stunning physical transformation has fans wondering how she dropped the weight.

Mama June’s weight loss is the result of multiple surgeries, but also plenty of hard work and an entire mental overhaul.

Videos by PopCulture.com

June’s daughters, Alana and Lauryn Thompson, sat down with ET to talk about how their mother completely changed her life for the better.

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight,” Lauryn tells ET. “And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

Mama June, 37, also got surgery to remove excess skin after dramatically dropping pounds.

“Her stomach started looking gross,” Lauryn candidly said. “It was hanging from where she lost so much weight, and her arms and her chin, so she got [the skin on] her stomach removed.”

The mother of four later got surgery on her breasts.

“She got her boobies done,” Lauryn revealed. “She got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”

Mama June started her weight loss journey at 460 pounds, and a teaser trailer for her new show suggests that she’s now down to a size 4. However, Pumpkin says her mom still struggles with seeing herself as a much heavier person.

“I think that her biggest thing [she has to] overcome is that fact that she still thinks of herself as a bigger person, because, even to this day, like, a couple of days ago we had a conversation, and … she looked in the mirror and was like, ‘I’m still fat,’” Lauryn shared. “And I guess because she’s seen herself as a bigger person all these years, she doesn’t realize how small she is.”

Up Next: Kim Zolciak’s Steamiest Instagram Moments

“I kind of didn’t want her to do it before, but after she did it, I’m very happy,” Honey Boo Boo acknowledged, referring to the risks of weight loss surgery.

The network has called Mama June’s weight loss “the most shocking transformation in reality TV history.”

“I’m changing my body and my love life,” Mama June says with determination in one teaser. “I’m about to start the biggest transformation of my life. This surgery is the scariest thing I’ve ever done, but there is a skinnier person inside of me.”

Mama June’s weight loss will be documented in her reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, which will debuts Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.

More News:

[H/T ET]