This Dog Is Making History As The First Pit Bull Police Dog In New York

A young pit bull named Kiah is making history in New York. Not only is she the winner of the ASPCA Public Service Award, but she is also the very first pit bull K9 unit in state of New York.

Brad Croft first found Kiah in Kirby, Texas. She was a strong looking pit bull that was shying away from the rest of the puppies. Croft was told that Kiah had been hit on the head with a hammer and she was recovering from the injury to her skull.

“From what I saw, I just couldn’t believe that she survived it, but she did,” Croft said.

Not only did Kiah survive, but she continued to prosper. Croft, who works for UniversakK9, decided to take Kiah home in hopes of training her to be a police dog. Needless to say, she was a fast learner – despite having a few issues at first. She was truly “gifted.”

“If we were to have some king of contest, she would outwork [the other dogs] all days of the week,” Croft said. “This dog is crazy good.”

After all her hard work, Kiah was taken to join the K9 unit at the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department as the first pit bull police dog in the state. For nearly two years she has worked alongside her partner, Officer Justin Bruzgul as a narcotics and missing person detection dog.

As the first pit bull in her field in her state, Kiah has paved the way for other pit bulls like her. Sadly, the stigma surrounding the breed can limit what these dogs are allowed to do and where they are allowed to live. Kiah is showing everyone that her breed doesn’t matter – she is the best at what she does.

“She’s so friendly, she wouldn’t hurt a fly,” Croft said of Kiah.

