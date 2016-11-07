These Instructors Are Teaching Muggles Harry Potter Yoga In A Texas Brewery

When it comes to the Wizarding World, there is no sport that reigns more supreme than quidditch. The high-flying game is the de facto sporting romp for any witch or wizard of the Harry Potter universe – but that is not the case for us muggles. Over in Austin, Texas, there is now a thing called Harry Potter Yoga, and it is just as magical as you’d expect it to be.

Last month, Isabel Beltran hosted her first-ever Harry Potter yoga course at a brewery. Her sister Ximena Larkin spoke with Mashable about the event and gushed over the class’ viral fame.

Larkin recalled how she and her sister came up with the idea, saying that it all came down to Halloween and Harry Potter. She wrote, “Isabel and I were talking about a way to make the class more fun and interactive and boost attendance (average class size is about 10). I was reflecting on Harry Potter because Halloween night is the night his parents died and I thought it would be interesting to do something around Harry Potter, Halloween and death (from our culture’s perspective).”

“We’re Mexican and celebrate the Day of The Dead. It’s not morbid, but rather a celebration of life (of other’s as well as our own). I’m the bigger Harry Potter fan between the two of us and the series (especially the last book) is something that changed my perspective on death. It felt very natural to combine the three to make it timely.”

When fans came into the yoga class, they were told to lay their mats out and let one of the provided wands select them. Because, after all, the wand does choose its witch or wizard. The class then went through a standard vinyasa course that was altered to fit the Harry Potter theme. There were specific moves inspired by Fawkes the Phoenix, the Hogwarts Express, and more.

For instance, when it came to doing the cat-cow pose, participants were asked to think about Professor McGonnagall and her feline transfiguration. Students were even asked to cast spells during their poses, and the class ended on a particularly poignant note.

The special event ended with Beltran reading a passage from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows which fans know well: “The Tale of the Three Brothers.” While students rested prone on their mats in the savasana – or corpse – pose, Beltran read the passage before quoting from of Headmaster Dumbledore’s most famous lines. “Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all, those who live without love.”

Afterwards, the muggles were then treated to special Harry Potter themed treats to replenish their calories.

If you want to attend one of these classes, then you are in luck. Larkin has said her sister plans to host more of these courses, and the next one is scheduled for November 20th – but it has already sold out. The class will focus on Magical Creatures in honor of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

