These Flip Flops Are Tearing the Internet Apart

What colors are these flip flops???— Joey (@JoeyWright10) November 21, 2016
Blue & Black
Or
White & Gold pic.twitter.com/XYNstfJNJQ
Remember when “The Dress” tore the Internet apart and divided households, as some saw white and gold and others saw blue and black? Who could ever forget? After all, it was the optical illusion seen ’round the world. And now it’s happening again.
@JoeyWright10 Jesus here we go again.— Brian Sheridan (@Tons4583) November 21, 2016
An Internet user posted a picture of a pair of flip flops with the seemingly innocuous caption, “What color are these flip flops?”
Videos by PopCulture.com
They’re even the same color scheme as the dress and based on the guesses being shared, the confusion is most likely the result of the same optical illusion that led a blue and black dress to look white and gold.
@JoeyWright10 @Eric_ToiletBowl blue and black— Teddy From Quiktrip (@Teddy_Wap__) November 21, 2016
@JoeyWright10 light blue and a browny gold— Owen™ (@DeadlyKDB) November 21, 2016
What color do you see?
This story first appeared at Womanista.