These Flip Flops Are Tearing the Internet Apart

What colors are these flip flops???

Blue & Black

Or

White & Gold pic.twitter.com/XYNstfJNJQ — Joey (@JoeyWright10) November 21, 2016

Remember when “The Dress” tore the Internet apart and divided households, as some saw white and gold and others saw blue and black? Who could ever forget? After all, it was the optical illusion seen ’round the world. And now it’s happening again.

@JoeyWright10 Jesus here we go again. — Brian Sheridan (@Tons4583) November 21, 2016

An Internet user posted a picture of a pair of flip flops with the seemingly innocuous caption, “What color are these flip flops?”

They’re even the same color scheme as the dress and based on the guesses being shared, the confusion is most likely the result of the same optical illusion that led a blue and black dress to look white and gold.

@JoeyWright10 light blue and a browny gold — Owen™ (@DeadlyKDB) November 21, 2016

What color do you see?

