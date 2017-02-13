The Weeknd And Daft Punk Perform ‘I Feel It Coming’ At The 2017 Grammy Awards

Daft Punk and The Weeknd might not have been up for awards for their collaborated tracks, but they performed “I Feel It Coming” as if they were up for one!

Even though Daft Punk hasn’t performed at the Grammys since 2014, the year after their album Random Access Memories took home the trophy for Best Album, they crushed it like no one’s business. Of course, when The Weeknd takes the stage, the show is certain to be amazing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Weeknd’s latest album, Starboy, on which Daft Punk collaborated, didn’t come out until after the 2017 Grammy’s cut off date. So, perhaps tonight’s performance was just a precursor for their possible 2018 Grammy Award nomination?

Of course, we’ll all have to work on getting “I Feel It Coming” out of our heads before then.

MORE NEWS: Amber Rose Caught Mid Kiss With Ex Wiz Khalifa at Pre-Grammy Event / Star Wars: The Force Awakens Wins Grammy Award / Adele Brought A Grammy-Nominated Fan Onstage To Sing