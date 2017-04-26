Watch: ‘The Voice’ Pays Tribute To Christina Grimmie As Top 11 Are Revealed

No one on The Voice has forgotten Christina Grimmie. On Tuesday night’s show, Adam Levine and the remaining members of his team took to the stage to sing a touching rendition of “Hey, Jude” which Levine dedicated to Grimmie and her family.

Grimmie, who was previously a contestant on season six of the hit singing competition, was on Team Adam during her season. Her family was in the audience Tuesday.

Before Levine performed, he gave an emotional speech as Grimmie’s family wiped away tears.

“God, I loved her so much. I am talking to you guys specifically, I’m talking to everybody. I miss her,” he said. “It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you.”

After Grimmie’s death, Levine stepped up and offered to pay for the funeral expenses. At the time, Grimmie’s brother Marcus shared the story of Levine’s generosity, saying, “I found out this morning, that Adam Levine personally called my mother and said he will pay for the funeral and her plane flight, and I was blown away.”

The show’s host, Carson Daly, also announced the creation of the Christina Grimmie foundation.

Behati and I are absolutely devastated and heartbroken by Christina Grimmie’s death. Our hearts go out to her family pic.twitter.com/y4OMkm0uXu — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) June 11, 2016

“As you know, family is very, very important to us here at The Voice and last year we tragically lost one of our own, the incredibly talented and beautiful Christina Grimmie,” he explained. “Tonight, in memory of our good friend and along with Christina’s family, we’re honored to help announce the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation, benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families just like her own affected by breast cancer.”

Grimmie passed away in June 2016 when she was gunned down after a concert in Orlando, Florida.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com