The UK’s Most Violent Criminal Charles Bronson Proposes To Girlfriend On Valentine’s Day

Charles Bronson, the most violent prisoner in UK history, proposed to his girlfriend over Valentine’s Day.

The 64-year-old called his actress girlfriend, 36-year-old Paula Williamson, and serenaded her with his own rendition of “My Way” by Frank Sinatra, according to Daily Mail.

After Bronson had a diamond ring delivered to her home in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, he asked her to be his wife. Williamson reportedly said yes.

Williamson spoke to the Mirror UK about her relationship with Charles. At first, she was under the impression, like most people, that he was simply a dangerous criminal. But then she claims that he actually is much different in real life.

“I used to think he was a violent thug, but from the moment I read one of his books, I just had to write to him,” Williamson said. “He was the inspiration I have been waiting for all my life.”

Bronson, who has a laundry list of crimes on his record including armed robbery and assault, has been married twice and engaged three times.

“We’re soulmates and I can’t wait to be Mrs. Salvador – Charlie already calls me his missus and I’m proud to be his,” she said.

Charles Bronson, who changed his name to Salvador Bronson, has spent a total of 41 years in prison and was first jailed back in 1974. Thirty-seven of those years were spent in solitary confinement.

‘He can never change the things he has done in the past, but he is working so hard to put that behind him.’

“He’s so eccentric, but so am I,” she said. “It’s a perfect match. I know he has a public image of being a violent prisoner, but in reality he is so different.”

Despite the fact that Charles is in prison, Williamson said that they are “determined to make the relationship work.”

She continued by saying: ‘There are obviously difficulties that him being in prison cause our relationship, but we feel so strongly about each other we’re determined to make it work.”

Williamson, who works as an actress, has been seen in an episode of Emmerdale as well as a guest role on Hollyoaks.

Charles Bronson’s life was the subject of a 2008 movie starring Tom Hardy.

