‘The Survivalist’ Will Hunt You Down In All-New Trailer

In the world of genre storytelling, few concepts are as exciting right now as tales of what happens when society crumbles and civilization as we know it comes to an end. The Walking Dead is one of the most successful shows on television, regularly showing how humanity would deal with a monstrous threat while Mad Max: Fury Road earned multiple Academy Award nominations for its depictions of the hoarding of important resources. In the new thriller The Survivalist, we get a much more intimate tale of the dissolution of human civility, which just got an all-new trailer.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“A man (Martin McCann) mercilessly protects his remote sliver of property from intruders in a post-apocalyptic future ravaged by overpopulation. When a mother (Olwen Fouéré) and daughter (Mia Goth) in search of food and shelter show up at his doorstep, he’s suspicious but cautiously allows them in. Soon an uneasy alliance, born of necessity, forms between the trio, but distrust and paranoia threaten to give way to violence at any moment.”

The film was written and directed by Stephen Fingleton, a first-time filmmaker. The Survivalist made its premiere two years ago at the Tribeca Film Festival, but is finally finding its way to home video thanks to IFC Midnight.

In addition to being available on VOD on May 19, the film will also be screening in select theaters.

As you can see in the trailer, the film earned a BAFTA nomination for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. Far from a traditional horror film, The Survivalist clearly made an impact with critics and was lauded for what Fingleton was able to achieve.

