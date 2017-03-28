The Rock’s Jumanji Reboot Gets An Official Title

The next installment in the Jumanji film series, which will arrive in theaters 22 years after the original Robin Williams version, will be titled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Sony revealed tonight during their presentation at CinemaCon.

The film is to be directed by Jake Kasdan, whose father is Lawrence Kasdan, writer of Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Big Chill, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The younger Kasdan, who made cameo appearances in a number of his father’s films as a kid, has gone on to make movies like Zero Effect, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and Sex Tape before being tapped for the latest Jumanji film.

While the original Jumanji brought the world of the game to the real world with sometimes-disastrous results, this time around it’s the real-world cast who are sucked into the heightened reality of the game.

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji’s world – pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they’ll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a stupid and girl crazy jock (Dwayne Johnson); football jock Fridge becomes a tiny Einstein (Kevin Hart); It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor (Jack Black); and unathletic Martha becomes an amazonian warrior (Karen Gillan). To beat the game and return to the Planet Earth with their lives, they’ll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way.

The cast also includes Nick Jonas (Scream Queens), When The Game Stands Tall actor Ser’Darius Blain (playing Anthony “Fridge” Johnson), Madison Iseman (Wild For The Night), Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords), and Morgan Turner (Mildred Pierce).

Jumanji is being directed by Jake Kasdan. The script was written by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, based on the Caldecott Medal-winning adventure book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg. Ted Field, Mike Weber, Kasdan, David Householter, Van Allsburg, Johnson and Dany Garcia are executive producing. The book was previously adapted into a feature film in 1995 that starred Robin Williams and grossed more than $260 million at the global box office.

Jumanji will burst into theaters on December 22, 2017.

