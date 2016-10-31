The Patriots Game Against The Bills Was Interrupted By A Flying Sex Toy

It looks like the Patriots game against the Bills got interrupted by an extra guest looking to join the party.

The video shows a dildo flying through the air and landing right on the field during the middle of the play.

The ref had to remove the “member” from the field and it is probably safe to say that the fan was removed from the stadium as well.

Below is the piece going air-born from the stands.

Yes, we are shaking our head, but there is something about this that is absolutely hilarious.

[H/T TMZ]