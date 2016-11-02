The Office’s Jenna Fischer Shares Adorable Picture Of Toddler Dressed Like Dwight Schrute

The Office alum Jenna Fischer shared a hilariously adorable picture of a toddler dressed like Dwight Schrute from the wildly popular NBC series.

Any toddler dressed up in costume is incredibly cute. A toddler dressed up as a TV icon is pretty much the cutest thing ever. Not only did Jenna Fischer share a picture of a cute toddler dressed up as a TV character, but it was an adorable kid wearing a costume from the show that she starred on for years and years.

As you might imagine, soon after Fischer posted the adorable pic on Twitter, many of her followers replied with classic Dwight Schrute responses.

@jennafischer identity theft is not a joke Pam, millions of people suffer every year. — George Benson (@georgembenson) October 31, 2016

Fischer also received a heavy amount of hilarious Michael Scott responses to the picture of the toddler dressed like Dwight Schrute.

Jenna Fischer famously portrayed Pam Beesly on The Office for nine seasons. Not only did she boost her acting profile and slingshot into stardom, but she also managed to meet one of her BFF’s on the set.

About four weeks ago, Fischer posted a photo with her former co-star Angela Kinsey, who portrayed Angela Martin on The Office. The two have been great friends ever since co-starring on the NBC comedy.

Fischer shared the photo with the caption: “Hey, @angelakinsey remember this weekend when we took over the bouncy for 5 mins? #mombounce #playdate #bff.”

Hey, @angelakinsey remember this weekend when we took over the bouncy for 5 mins? #mombounce #playdate #bff A photo posted by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on Oct 3, 2016 at 10:47am PDT

The Office was created by Ricky Gervais, Greg Daniels, and Stephen Merchant. The star-studded cast included: Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin malone, Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Vance, Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard, Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez, Creed Bratton as Creed Bratton, Ed Helms as Andy Bernard, and Steve Carrell as Michael Scott.

