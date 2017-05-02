Major ‘O.C.’ Stars Reunite For Fundraiser Photo

Two former stars of the beloved teen drama The O.C. reunited for a photo at a fundraiser event over the weekend.

Benjamin McKenzie, who played Ryan Atwood, and Autumn Reeser, who played Taylor Townsend, both happened to be at a Los Angeles fundraiser for Zimmer Children’s Museum and posed for a photo together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reunion photo was especially exciting for fans, as the two played love interests in the series’ final season, which recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its finale.



The two were at the event with their respective children. Reeser has two sons, 5-year-old Finneus and 3-year-old Dashiell. McKenzie has his daughter Frances, 1, with his Gotham co-star Morena Baccarin.

Click here to see the photo over at E! News.

McKenzie is currently starring in the FOX Batman-spin-off Gotham, where he plays Detective Jim Gordon. Reeser recently appeared in Sully, and will star alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in the thriller Kill ‘Em All. She’s also set to appear in the upcoming E! show The Arrangement.

UP NEXT: The O.C. Reunion! Melinda Clarke Cast In Fox’s Gotham

However, McKenzie and Reeser aren’t the only former O.C. stars that have recently reunited for a pic.

Back in March, Rachel Bilson, who played Summer Roberts, and Chris Carmack, who played Luke Ward, reunited behind the scenes of the CMT drama Nashville. Carmack appears on the show regularly, and Bilson recently joined the cast.

“welcome to Nashville B****……this is how it’s done in Tennessee,” Bilson captioned the photo, in reference to the Carmack’s infamous line “Welcome to the O.C. b—-.”

” welcome to Nashville B****……this is how it’s done in Tennessee” @realcarmack #propergreeting #nashvillecmt A post shared by @rachelbilson on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

MORE:

[h/t E! News]