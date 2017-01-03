The New Celebrity Apprentice Ratings Are Out, And It Did Not Do So Hot

The ratings have been released for the New Celebrity Apprentice, and it did not do so hot. The reality competition show aired on Monday night, and it failed to draw in the viewership that the series did in the past.

It’s worth noting that the series premiere faced some stiff competition with the Rose Bowl on ESPN, and ABC’s The Bachelor. That being said, the ratings for the New Celebrity Apprentice were still poor.

According to Variety, “the show opened with a “1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and just 4.93 million viewers in Nielsen’s preliminary ratings.”

The numbers were down more than 43% from the last new episode of the Apprentice in 2015.

The NBC show first began with President-elect Donald Trump hosting the competition. Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken over duties as host for the new season. The 69-year-old actor even has an awesome new catch phrase.

Here’s the list of this season’s celebrity contestants:

Laila Ali

Brooke Burke-Charvet

Eric Dickerson

Boy George

Matt Iseman

Carson Kressley

Lisa Leslie

Jon Lovitz

Vince Neil

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Kyle Richards

Chael Sonnen

Porsha Williams

Ricky Williams

One of the contestants has already been terminated. Check out who got the boot here.

For a point of reference, when the show premiered nine years ago. The Celebrity Apprentice, hosted by Donald Trump, drew an average audience of 11.08 million and a 4.5 rating amongst the 18-49 demographic. When the final episode aired in February 2015, the ratings were down to 6.1 million viewers and a 1.7 in the advertiser-coveted demo.

This past Monday night clearly wasn’t nearly as successful as the initial premiere of the reality show.

The ABC shows that were able to steal viewers from the New Celebrity Apprentice were The Bachelor, a Jimmy Kimmel Live Special. The dating series came in with a 2.1 in the demo and 6.56 million viewers, while talk show host Jimmy Kimmel had 1.1 rating with 3.6 million viewers.

For Fox, a two-hour MasterChef Celebrity Showdown averaged a 0.9 in the 18-49 demographic and had 2.92 million viewers.

For CBS, the shows that scored the most viewers on Monday night were Kevin Can Wait, Man with a Plan, 2 Broke Girls, and The Odd Couple.

Are you surprised that the new Celebrity Apprentice didn’t pull in good ratings?

